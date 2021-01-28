TOBY SHAPSHAK: From Russia, with malware
Defeated by decades of superior industry and commerce, Russia embarrassed its old foe with an audacious cyberheist
28 January 2021 - 05:00
There is an awful irony in the hack of US agencies among the 250 or more networks compromised by Russian hackers last year. Piggybacking on Orion software used to manage the many computers on a network made by US firm SolarWinds, the hackers gained unprecedented access to US secrets.
It was arguably the greatest cyberhack in modern times, akin to the Allies mastering the Nazis’ cipher device, the Enigma machine, which allowed them to eavesdrop on German military communications...
