TOBY SHAPSHAK: Last blast of the monstrous trumpet The tweeter-in-chief was finally banned by social media — after a small armed 'insurrection' that killed five people

The (rational) world breathed a huge sigh of relief after Twitter, Facebook and YouTube banned former US president Donald Trump.

Many would perhaps bathe in the Schadenfreude of this were it not for the "insurrection" he coaxed from his followers and the storming of the US Capitol, which led to the death of five people...