TOBY SHAPSHAK: Tweeter-in-chief gets fired
At last, Donald Trump is held back on Twitter — but his destructive influence on social media isn’t going away
12 November 2020 - 05:00
It turns out there is a way to get President Donald Trump off Twitter. All that has to happen is for him to lose the US presidency. Now we know. And now that he has lost, it is heartening to know that Facebook and Twitter, two of the greatest titans of the tech empire, have found their spines.
The Washington Post calculated that Trump has told 25,000 lies in the past few years. Most of those, until now, have never been fact-checked by social networks, which have been too afraid of the tweeter-in-chief.
