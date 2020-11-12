Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Tweeter-in-chief gets fired At last, Donald Trump is held back on Twitter — but his destructive influence on social media isn’t going away BL PREMIUM

It turns out there is a way to get President Donald Trump off Twitter. All that has to happen is for him to lose the US presidency. Now we know. And now that he has lost, it is heartening to know that Facebook and Twitter, two of the greatest titans of the tech empire, have found their spines.

The Washington Post calculated that Trump has told 25,000 lies in the past few years. Most of those, until now, have never been fact-checked by social networks, which have been too afraid of the tweeter-in-chief.