Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Finally, spectrum to be auctioned Years of impunity were shattered in a series of high-profile arrests, while the regulator pushes ahead at last with licensing BL PREMIUM

It gives you some sense of how truly corrupt the ANC is that some insiders are openly suggesting last week’s stunning corruption-related arrests are part of the jostling for power ahead of next year’s internal conference.

"Why embarrass people? Why bring cameras if you have to arrest a person?" a Luthuli House insider told City Press. It’s the quote of the moment. Of that moment when law enforcement finally caught up with the corrupt, that moment when SA got its justice back. It may be a small victory in a wider fight to get integrity and honesty back into our government and civil servants, but it is a sign (albeit tiny) of the end of the reign of impunity and the arrival of criminal consequences for corrupt behaviour.