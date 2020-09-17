Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: TikTok flipflop, round #17 That a short-form video app is central to the US-China trade war shows how the economic battlefield has changed BL PREMIUM

If Oracle does buy TikTok’s US operations, it will be one of the most unlikely pairings of an old-school enterprise technology firm with a new social media phenomenon.

To say the users of Oracle’s brilliant database technology and TikTok’s youthful happy-snappers have no idea the others exist, is no understatement. Yet, the parents who use Oracle have children using TikTok.