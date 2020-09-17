TOBY SHAPSHAK: TikTok flipflop, round #17
That a short-form video app is central to the US-China trade war shows how the economic battlefield has changed
17 September 2020 - 05:00
If Oracle does buy TikTok’s US operations, it will be one of the most unlikely pairings of an old-school enterprise technology firm with a new social media phenomenon.
To say the users of Oracle’s brilliant database technology and TikTok’s youthful happy-snappers have no idea the others exist, is no understatement. Yet, the parents who use Oracle have children using TikTok.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now