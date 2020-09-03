TOBY SHAPSHAK: China enacts its own trump card
Has Beijing called Trump’s bluff in the latest TikTok tit-for-tat by banning the sale of Chinese technology?
03 September 2020 - 05:00
Apart from prohibiting the use of Huawei technology by US law enforcement agencies, President Donald Trump went a step further by banning US firms from dealing with the Chinese telecoms giant.
At the heart of that ban was a stipulation that US technology could not be sold to the world’s biggest maker of network equipment and its second-largest smartphone maker.
