Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: China enacts its own trump card Has Beijing called Trump's bluff in the latest TikTok tit-for-tat by banning the sale of Chinese technology?

Apart from prohibiting the use of Huawei technology by US law enforcement agencies, President Donald Trump went a step further by banning US firms from dealing with the Chinese telecoms giant.

At the heart of that ban was a stipulation that US technology could not be sold to the world’s biggest maker of network equipment and its second-largest smartphone maker.