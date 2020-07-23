Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Don’t believe what a little bird tweets If Twitter can be hacked, nobody is safe. Time to beef up your own security and delete anything you don’t want public BL PREMIUM

When Elon Musk tweeted an invitation to send money to his bitcoin wallet last week, promising to send double the amount right back, it just seemed like another weird thing the controversial billionaire inventor might do.

But it was part of an audacious hack of the 330-million-user social network that has shaken the cybersecurity world. The accounts of Musk, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Uber and Apple were among the 130 that were hacked. Of those, 45 had their passwords changed, and eight accounts (which Twitter claims aren’t high-profile ones) had their data, including private messages, downloaded.