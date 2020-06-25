TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why sound matters with flat TVs
Launched virtually, the new Sonos Arc is a delight to the ear and eye, bringing luxurious sound to your TV
25 June 2020 - 06:00
Many tech manufacturers have paused their big product announcements. Sonos — maker of some of the finest audio equipment I have heard — is fortunately one of those that haven’t. The company announced its very fine Arc under-TV speaker and two others.
Sonos makes excellent streaming audio speakers, which use your Wi-Fi instead of cables. They aren’t cheap, but they are good, really good. And they work, seamlessly. Plug a Sonos One in the first room, another in the second and a bigger setup in the TV room and they all play the same music. Or different music in every room. Long before streaming music services like Spotify emerged, Sonos was already doing the actual delivery.
