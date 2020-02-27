Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cut, paste, delete: RIP Larry Tesler Computer scientist Tesler (no, not Tesla) designed many functions we now find essential for working on the screen BL PREMIUM

You’ve probably never heard of Larry Tesler, but every time you cut and paste on your computer it’s because of him.

Tesler, who died last week at 74, was a legendary early computer scientist who pioneered the functions we now take for granted — especially the essential cut, copy and paste — as well as many more technologies that are now just as commonplace.