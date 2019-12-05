Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Watchdog set to bite data duopoly Calling it ‘a bias against the poor’, the Competition Commission demands that Vodacom and MTN’s data costs be halved BL PREMIUM

Before Monday most South Africans would never have heard of competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele. But after his scathing attack on the "concentration and duopoly" of Vodacom and MTN as "a bias against the poor" many more will know his name.

He has given the two big network operators two months to cut their data prices by a third to half, "failing which we will consider a prosecution for excessive pricing". This "highly concentrated" situation, where the pair account for about 70% of mobile market share, is finally coming to a head.