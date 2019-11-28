Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Don’t take this bakkie to a riot True to his Pretoria roots, Elon Musk has built a bakkie. But the windows are less resistant to missiles than he thought BL PREMIUM

I was really hoping Elon Musk would call his futuristic new Cybertruck a bakkie. It would be true to his Pretoria roots. Instead his chief designer threw a steel ball against the supposedly shatterproof glass windows, which duly shattered. Who didn’t see that coming?

It prompted arguably the funniest on-stage comment by any tech boss at a grandiose industry launch event: "Oh my f***ing g*d."