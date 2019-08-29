Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Forget cars — just scoot along now This new category of on-demand transport is useful and fun, but only in the right cities BL PREMIUM

Until you actually ride a new electric scooter around a city, you can’t really appreciate how useful they are — or what the fuss around them is all about. Nor can you know how much fun it can be to zip around on them.

The electric scooter start-up segment is a high-growth one, and it is getting huge investment and media coverage. The proposition is simple: instead of using a ride-hailing service like Uber, you can turn to this new form of on-demand transport.