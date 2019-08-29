TOBY SHAPSHAK: Forget cars — just scoot along now
This new category of on-demand transport is useful and fun, but only in the right cities
29 August 2019 - 05:00
Until you actually ride a new electric scooter around a city, you can’t really appreciate how useful they are — or what the fuss around them is all about. Nor can you know how much fun it can be to zip around on them.
The electric scooter start-up segment is a high-growth one, and it is getting huge investment and media coverage. The proposition is simple: instead of using a ride-hailing service like Uber, you can turn to this new form of on-demand transport.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.