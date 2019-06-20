Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Uber doesn’t make money: are its futuristic plans pie in the sky?

Acceptance of Uber’s vision is tempered by lack of profitability and a poor relationship with its drivers

BL PREMIUM
20 June 2019 - 05:00 Toby Shapshak

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.