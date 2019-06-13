Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: YouTube has become a platform for hate

YouTube has become the cesspool of the internet, despite its pious declarations about upholding ‘community standards’

13 June 2019 - 05:00 Toby Shapshak

