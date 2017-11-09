TOBY SHAPSHAK: Sick and tired of anti-vaxxers

Most of the 89,780 people who died of measles globally last year were children under the age of five, according to the World Health Organisation.

“Measles is one of the leading causes of death among young children even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available,” the medical body says in a fact sheet. “Measles is a highly contagious, serious disease caused by a virus. Before the introduction of [the] measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, major epidemics occurred every two to three years and measles caused an estimated 2.6m deaths each year.”

Why, then, would a sane, rational parent willingly choose to ignore the advice to vaccinate, thereby potentially exposing his or her child to a disease that is “one of the leading causes of death among young children”?