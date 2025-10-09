IAN MACLEOD: Together apart: Africa’s integration paradox
At the political level, regional alliances are solid — but when Africans try to physically cross a border they have to hack through thickets of red tape
African leaders have long pledged to knit their economies, institutions and people into a unified whole. From the Lagos Plan of Action drawn up in 1980 by the then Organisation of African Unity to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which officially commenced in 2021, the ambition has been clear: to turn a multitude of economies into one continental market. Yet, according to the AU’s African Integration Report 2025, success has been patchy.
The infrastructure and political pillars are advancing (albeit slowly) but the human and social dimensions remain weak links. As the authors put it, “the human and social integration pillar remains the least advanced area in the continental integration agenda. While the AU’s vision in Agenda 2063 places human capital at the heart of the continent’s transformation, operational progress remains slow and fragmented across regions.”..
