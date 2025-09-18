SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Spring-cleaning South Africa’s labour rules
There are hopes for a season of renewal if important conditions can be met
After a long winter of economic stagnation, green shoots are stirring in South Africa’s labour market. Reforms to hiring and firing could set the stage for growth, but they remain contested, balanced between flexibility for firms and worker protection. If implemented with care, they could ease entrenched inflexibilities, lift productivity and unlock jobs.
At the root of South Africa’s deeply rigid and unequal labour market lie structural barriers that choke off job creation. Spatial disparities strand workers in underresourced townships, while prescriptive regulations weigh heavily on small firms, contributing to an official unemployment rate affecting one in three adults and two in three young people...
