BUTI MANAMELA: The Setas need reform, not a wrecking ball

A recent research note from the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) claims that South Africa’s sector education & training authorities (Setas) are failing and should be replaced by a tax-incentive model for company-based training. This provocative claim has already gained traction in boardrooms and media studios, feeding into a broader narrative of state failure. But like many easy answers, this one is both misleading and dangerous.
Yes, Setas are not perfect. But what the BER offers is not a solution; it’s a sleight of hand that replaces one imperfect system with a far more unequal and unaccountable one — one likely to benefit big corporates, marginalise SMMEs and ignore the systemic conditions driving youth unemployment. We need a sober, evidence-based conversation. Not a wrecking ball disguised as reform.
What the data really says
The BER note cites research by former DA researcher Robert Botha and others to argue that Setas are wasteful and ineffective. It claims that only 0.7% of the labour force was trained in 2023/2024, and that it costs up to R388,000 per certified learner. The numbers, dramatic as they are, fall apart under scrutiny. According to the department of higher education & training, Setas facilitated more than 600,000 learning interventions annually. Between 2019 and 2023, they certified more than 509,000 learners, including nearly 100,000 artisans. Far from irrelevance, this represents one of the largest vocational training efforts in post-apartheid South Africa.
What about the cost? Most learnerships fall within the R50,000-R80,000 range and artisan training sits at R120,000-R150,000 — well below the cost of producing a university graduate. To bandy about inflated figures is not just disingenuous, it sabotages efforts to build a credible and responsive skills ecosystem.
The Seta system is uneven, yes. But that is not the same as failure
Successes we choose not to see
The Seta system is uneven, yes. But that is not the same as failure. Many Setas have achieved multiple clean audits, as confirmed by the auditor-general. Others have built infrastructure, expanded SMME support and driven artisan development pipelines essential to mining, manufacturing and renewable energy. They have also invested more than R5bn into technical vocational education and training infrastructure, aligned with national policy. Between 2019 and 2023, more than 204,000 employed workers were upskilled and 305,000 unemployed learners gained certifications. These are not abstract metrics — they’re real interventions with real impact.
Let’s be clear: the skills system does need bold reform. But dismantling its institutional architecture because of uneven performance is like demolishing a hospital because some patients die. Reform, not ruin, must be our guiding principle.
Tax incentives: Silver bullet or corporate subsidy?
The BER and its allies call for a decentralised, tax incentive-based model to stimulate training. In theory, this sounds efficient. In practice, it’s a gift to the already advantaged. Large corporates with tax liabilities and compliance teams will game the system, classifying existing training to claim deductions. Small firms, which employ the bulk of South Africans, will either be excluded or drowned in red tape.
And crucially, more training does not automatically translate into jobs. Our unemployment crisis is structural, linked to a stagnant economy, low absorption capacity and sectoral mismatches. Without placement pathways and targeted industrial policy, tax-driven training will simply produce more certificates chasing too few jobs. We’ve seen this play out with the YES programme. Launched in 2018 with the promise of 1-million youth jobs, it has delivered only 130,000-140,000 placements in six years. A noble idea, poorly scaled, now repackaged as a magic wand. But it’s not a model that can or should replace the Seta system.
Fixing what’s broken — not burning it down
South Africa already has a framework: the skills development levies system, administered by Setas. It mandates employer contributions and allows for sector-tailored interventions. Rather than uproot it, we should:
Strengthen Seta capacity, especially in governance, monitoring and delivery;
Tie skills to economic strategy: link training to identified growth sectors;
Support SMMEs and co-operatives directly, through grants, pooled hubs and digital platforms — not tax rebates; and
Co-ordinate across government, avoiding duplication while aligning industrial, skills and education policy.
This isn’t an ideological defence of the status quo. It’s a call for smart reform that balances accountability with equity, structure with flexibility and sectoral responsiveness with national co-ordination.
The real question
Setas are not perfect. But do we fix an institution by weakening it? Do we drive transformation by handing over national training to market forces? Do we build an equitable future by cutting out the public hand?
The BER note may excite those who believe that all things private are automatically better. But in a country with such deep inequality, weak institutional memory and youth unemployment hovering above 40%, we cannot afford a skills system run on hope, hype and tax breaks. What we need is not a funeral for the Setas but a rebirth. One that places the public interest above profit, sectoral development above scattershot incentives and young people’s futures above corporate spreadsheets.
Manamela is minister of higher education & training
