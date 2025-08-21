MARK TOBIN: Yielding to temptation
Those of us hoping to live off dividend payouts after ditching the day job might like the look of the Satrix Divi Plus ETF, but look before you leap
21 August 2025 - 05:00
A goal many in the “financial independence retire early” movement strive for is to have a stock portfolio just churning out dividends that allow them to leave the drudgery of their day job behind and sail off into the sunset.
Retirees of the normal 60-something age also desire a steady stream of dividend income from their nest eggs to cover day-to-day living expenses, so one would think the Satrix Divi Plus ETF would be a popular choice. But it’s worth taking a bit of a deeper dive before hitting the “buy” button...
