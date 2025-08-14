SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Economies need women
Politics keeps forgetting that economic inclusion cannot be achieved while half the world remains on the margins
14 August 2025 - 05:00
As protectionist trade measures proliferate and populist leaders tighten their grip in a fracturing global order, the economic position of women is increasingly under strain. From factory floors in South Asia to boardrooms in Eastern Europe, women are bearing the brunt of shifting political and trade dynamics.
Gender gaps in trade participation and political representation are no longer peripheral concerns — economic inclusion cannot be achieved while half the world remains on the margins...
