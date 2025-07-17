RORY KUTISKER-JACOBSON: Where to find value in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Picture: Unsplash/Minh Minh
Georgian shares, namely TBC Bank, Lion Finance Group and Georgia Capital, as well as Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank, remain major contributors to the Allan Gray Frontier Markets Equity Fund’s overall year-to-date performance. Over one year, each of the Georgian stocks is up over 90% in dollars, including dividends, while Halyk’s global depositary receipt has returned north of 40%.
We continue to see significant value in these counters as they continue to trade at low multiples, but we have been trimming our positions into this share strength.
Much of the proceeds from the sale of these assets and dividends received have been invested in Vietnam. A longtime darling of frontier investors, Vietnam has a lot of attractive qualities. It has a large, young, productive population of more than 100-million, is one of the fastest-growing countries over the past decade, is strategically located near the major market of China and it has a rapidly expanding middle class.
For much of the history of the Frontier Markets Equity Fund, this potential was more than reflected in share prices, with Vietnamese stocks trading at a significant premium to frontier market peers.
But in recent years, the country has had to grapple with the pandemic, corruption scandals, a potential middle-income trap and getting caught in the middle of fraught US-China trade relations. As a result, valuations in Vietnam are now much more reasonable than when the Frontier Markets Equity Fund was launched in April 2017, and while we are still materially underweight, we are capitalising on the reduced investor sentiment to build positions in high-quality domestic businesses at reasonable prices.
Two such companies are Mobile World and Masan Group.
Mobile World
Mobile World is a domestic, consumer-focused retail business. The original business specialised in the modernisation of retailing computers, phones, electronics, related accessories and household appliances, and it has grown to become the dominant domestic retailer of such items. In 2015, it expanded into formal grocery retail with the launch of Bach Hoa Xanh (BHX), looking to capitalise on Vietnam’s underdeveloped modern grocery market, as wet markets still dominate.
While BHX has expanded rapidly and grown top-line revenue, it has struggled to achieve consistent profitability. Combined with a slowdown and greater competition in the original electronics and appliances businesses, the share has derated. Over three years, the share price is down 18% in dollars. The recent headwinds and reduced sentiment have created an opportunity to build a position at a reasonable price.
At less than 15%, modern grocery retail penetration in Vietnam remains incredibly low. Of the major competitors in the market, with more than 2,100 stores, BHX has established itself as one of the larger ones with an attractive offering, particularly in the fresh product space. If Vietnam follows a similar trajectory to other Southeast Asian markets and BHX maintains or grows its market share, the upside could be huge. Notably, at today’s share price, you are no longer paying a high multiple for this potential.
We believe both WinCommerce and BHX are well placed to emerge as potential victors
Masan Group
One of the other major competitors in modern grocery retail is WinCommerce (WinMart, WinMart+ and WiN stores), now owned by Masan Group.
Whereas BHX has chosen to focus on its fresh offering, WinCommerce stores are typically smaller and closer to traditional convenience stores (think 7-Eleven). WinCommerce has a nationwide presence, whereas BHX is more focused on the south of the country. Despite WinCommerce having more than 4,000 stores, its absolute revenue is lower than BHX’s. Predicting winners at such an early stage of the retail modernisation journey is difficult, but we believe both WinCommerce and BHX are well placed to emerge as potential victors, and there is ample space for more than one market participant to succeed.
WinCommerce is just one of Masan’s businesses. It also has a 20% stake in Techcombank, one of Vietnam’s largest privately owned banks; a fast-moving consumer goods business with popular domestic fish sauce and instant noodle brands; a domestic meat processing and packaging company; a nationwide modern coffee retail chain that is similar to Starbucks; and a legacy tungsten business. Masan’s share price is down almost 40% in dollars over the past three years, and we believe it now trades at a substantial discount to the sum of its parts.
Kutisker-Jacobsonis a portfolio manager at Allan Gray
