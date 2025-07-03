CONWAY WILLIAMS: Why ESG still matters
It is, at its core, a risk management lens — one that helps identify material long-term risks and opportunities
For most of the past decade, ESG analysis was treated as a slow‑burn, almost inevitable evolution of capital markets. ESG finds itself increasingly caught in the crossfire of global politics and trade tensions; 2025 has been a year of reckoning for sustainability-minded investors and businesses.
New data from think-tank The Conference Board shows that 80% of corporations are recalibrating their ESG strategies, not because the fundamentals have changed but because the political and regulatory headwinds have grown stronger. In particular, tariffs — once purely economic instruments — are now reshaping how and where sustainability efforts can take root...
