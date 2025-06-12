JANNIE ROSSOUW: Why this song should be killed
It’s time to stop living in the past and focus on South Africa’s real struggle: tackling low growth and high unemployment
Certain words and phrases should not be used, and certain songs and chants fall into the same category. It was therefore disconcerting to hear the words “Kill the boer, kill the farmer” in a video in the Oval Office in the White House during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit with US President Donald Trump. Such words are simply inappropriate in any situation.
The video showed EFF leader Julius Malema singing Dubul’ iBhunu (Kill the Boer). This inappropriate song should have been forgotten a long time ago, but is being kept alive by Malema. Only he will know his real reasons for singing it, but he is not doing South Africans any favours...
