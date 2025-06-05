IAN MACLEOD: African agritech: Farming’s fantastic future
Agriculture will thrive if policy and politics can match technology
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Land has never been far from South Africa’s hot topics list. But inject President Donald Trump, superstar billionaires, Julius Malema and a couple of golf legends into the mix and the issue leads the global news cycle for 36 hours. What you don’t necessarily have is a sober analysis of the topic.
Putting politics aside and focusing on economics, agriculture is in good health. Maize production continues a gradual, decades-long growth path, with all of the highs and lows expected of this industry. All indicators are that 2025 will be a bumper crop for grapes after a tough 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.