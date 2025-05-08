IAN MACLEOD: How South Africa could play the game of empires — and win
A political economist offers a unique perspective on the place Africa — and South Africa — could occupy in a changing world
Is this Trump moment a strange blip? Or is this part of an epochal transformation of empire grade? According to Prof John Rapley, this is empire-level stuff.
The co-author with Prof Peter Heather of Why Empires Fall: Rome, America and the Future of the West, he offers a unique perspective on the question. A political economist formerly of St Edmund’s College, University of Cambridge, Rapley somehow combines teaching in ghetto communities and engaging with prime ministers as well as inner-city ganglords, with more than 2,000 academic citations. He was recently in South Africa to talk about and explore Africa’s place in a changing world...
