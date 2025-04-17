VIEW FROM THE THAMES
DEON GOUWS: Statements of the obvious
Sorry, dear readers, but if Donald Trump was a more realistic president, I wouldn’t be forced to write about him
When my first column of this calendar year was published, it attracted a single online comment that included the following: “Another completely pointless article by Gouws … His main objective always seems to be to criticise Musk or Trump.”
There are a few things that I could say in response, but perhaps the main one is this: have you actually noticed how both these gentlemen have rather dominated the headlines for the past few months? It would be difficult not to mention them or offer an opinion on the wrecking ball that they’ve brought to US institutions and, in the case of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, to the whole global economy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.