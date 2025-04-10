TRACEY DAVIES: More hot air as Eskom dodges emissions bullet
The economic impact of granting Eskom exemption from air quality standards is ignored, just as the human impact is dismissed
10 April 2025 - 05:00
On March 31 2025 minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment Dion George announced his decision on Eskom’s applications for exemption from regulation of toxic air pollution for eight coal-fired power stations.
“The South African people have been held to ransom by Eskom for far too long”, was an apt opening to George’s speech, and a rare acknowledgment by a politician of Eskom’s devastating air pollution...
