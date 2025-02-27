NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC moves to rebuild KZN as MK flounders
The country’s second-largest province by population is in play as the three main parties eye the 2026 local government election
The odds are against the ANC rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal in time to regain lost support in the 2026 local government election — but it took a significant step towards the goal this week, announcing a far-reaching overhaul of party structures.
The ANC’s setback in the 2024 general election was prompted by the formation of Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, which obtained a clear majority in KZN — 45%. The ANC’s support in the province declined to 17% from 53% five years prior. Zuma’s fledgling party achieved its stunning success by infiltrating the ANC itself, turning entire structures against their own leaders. ..
