The employer tax relief scheme is faltering

The employment tax incentive (ETI) was meant to boost jobs, but it’s quietly slipping into irrelevance owing to stagnant wage thresholds — turning a once powerful tool into a nightmare.
ETI was introduced in 2013 as a policy mechanism to encourage the employment of young and low-income individuals by providing tax relief to those who employ them. However, an investigation of the ETI monthly remuneration bands shows they have been stagnant since inception, rendering them useless.
The national minimum wage and inflationary pressures have risen, but no proportional adjustments to the ETI bands have been made. The stagnation undermines the purpose of the incentive. Workers whose employers once qualified for ETI are now disqualified due to natural wage progression. The lower bands of the ETI have become virtually obsolete. If this issue remains unaddressed, the ETI will cease to serve its intended purpose.
The economic effect of ETI bracket creep is significant. When businesses that previously benefited from it start receiving little or no tax relief, the number of job opportunities for young and low-income individuals declines. This undermines the core objective of the ETI legislation. Youth unemployment remains high, and businesses face increased financial strain, leading to slower economic growth and reduced job creation. If this issue is left unaddressed the ETI’s ineffectiveness will entrench unemployment, and economic development will stagnate.
To qualify for ETI, employers must pay the national minimum wage. Since its introduction in 2020, this has increased by an average of 7% per year. What was once R20 per hour has now risen to R27.58 per hour — an increase of 38% in just a few years. However, ETI remuneration bands have not been adjusted accordingly.
The problem is worsened when overtime and additional compensation are factored in
For example, in 2020 security guards working 195 hours per month at the minimum wage earned R3,900, placing them within the ETI’s lower band. By 2025, with the increased minimum wage, the same security guards earn R5,378.10, moving them to the upper band of ETI eligibility. By 2028, projections indicate, their earnings will surpass R6,589.05, which exceeds the current ETI threshold and disqualifies them from the incentive entirely.
This example highlights the core issue: even employees who are paid strictly according to the national minimum wage regulations are moving beyond ETI’s qualifying thresholds. The problem is worsened when overtime and additional compensation are factored in.
A key principle in taxation is the regular adjustment of tax brackets to counteract bracket creep, which occurs when inflation increases wages, pushing workers into higher tax brackets without an actual increase in purchasing power. This principle is applied to income tax, but has been entirely ignored in ETI’s remuneration bands.
At this rate, if no adjustments are made, nearly all employees will soon earn above the ETI threshold, rendering the incentive useless.
ETI was initially intended to last only two years, but it has been extended to 2029. It is imperative for this issue to be addressed before the policy becomes obsolete. The most straightforward solution is to introduce an inflation-adjusted revision of ETI bands to account for past, present and projected increases in remuneration.
Between 2014 and 2019 inflation increased by 31%. Since the introduction of the national minimum wage in 2020, wages have increased by 40%, with an additional 35% rise projected to take place between 2025 and 2029. A pragmatic approach would be to revise the ETI bands now to incorporate these expected changes, ensuring stability until 2029.
For ETI to have a real effect, the bands must increase. These changes will bring the tax relief that South African business owners need to ensure the continued employment of young work seekers.
Without urgent intervention, ETI will become nothing more than a relic of failed policy — a hollow promise in the face of rising unemployment.
The solution is clear: adjust the bands and restore ETI’s ability to drive real economic change. The clock is ticking and if the government doesn’t act now, it may as well scrap the incentive altogether — because at this rate, it’s already on life support.
Princess Nare (TA)SA is an ETI Specialist and Sandile Shwala is an analyst at etiMAX
