SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: It’s forge or fracture for the GNU

South Africa’s GNU emerged out of political compromise, but its survival will depend on how deftly it navigates a minefield of contentious policy debates. As the administration contends with shifting political currents — including US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, marked by “America first” protectionist policies — a suite of legislative skirmishes will test whether the GNU can establish a stable, functional government or unravel under the weight of internal contradictions.
The challenge for the GNU lies in the principal disagreements on economic, social and foreign policy issues, including the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, the Expropriation Act and South Africa’s international alignment. Alongside the country’s fiscal constraints, these issues underscore the delicate balance the GNU must maintain between ideology, economic pragmatism and investor confidence. The recent state of the nation address and national budget speech provide insights into whether the GNU can ease investor doubts and create conditions conducive to long-term growth or merely perpetuate the uncertainty that has long plagued South Africa.
At the core of the government’s fiscal strategy lies a pledge of consolidation. Though the National Treasury has shown more restraint in its expenditure in recent years, its commitment to the social wage — spending on health, education and social services — remains steadfast. The aim is to create a more equitable society, but this must be balanced against the fiscal reality we face. With the International Monetary Fund estimating that state-owned enterprise bailouts have drained government resources of an amount equivalent to about 5% of GDP since 2008, the continued financial struggles of key state entities leave investors demanding decisive reforms to reduce reliance on government aid, especially as the administration focuses on infrastructure investment to stimulate growth and enhance fiscal resilience.
What is further undermining fiscal sustainability is the long-delayed implementation of NHI, which has consistently stoked investor fears. These fears stem from uncertainties about its funding, the daunting challenges of implementation and the threat of escalating borrowing or taxes. Key issues include whether the government can afford the system without worsening fiscal pressures, whether it will be managed efficiently and transparently, and how private health-care providers will be integrated. While medium-term funding estimates remain stable, questions persist about NHI’s long-term financial viability.
Moreover, the Expropriation Act remains a point of tension, not only for investors but also for South African citizens anxious about the security of their property rights. While it refines existing laws rather than introducing new expropriation powers, the provisions for land expropriation without compensation continue to be a source of concern, particularly regarding their potential to erode investor confidence.
At its core, the act aims to create a more structured expropriation process, enhancing judicial oversight and reinforcing landowners’ rights. Property owners now have increased opportunities to object, participate in mediation and challenge expropriation decisions in court, with the onus on the government to prove that compensation is just and equitable. These changes are designed to offer greater transparency and fairness in the expropriation process, but investors remain cautious about how the law will be applied in practice.
The introduction of no compensation applied to abandoned properties, underutilised state land, speculative landholding and state-subsidised land has amplified concerns. The provisions refer only to land and not to other forms of property such as mining rights or intellectual property, but their implementation could still introduce uncertainty. For investors, the practical application of these provisions raises questions about valuation methods, the potential for political misuse and the risk of prolonged legal disputes.
That’s why the success of the Expropriation Act will depend largely on its implementation. The government will need to assure domestic and foreign investors that the process will be transparent, consistent and fair. Clear communication and adherence to constitutional principles will be vital in maintaining confidence and ensuring that South Africa remains an attractive investment destination while it pursues much-needed land reform.
South Africa’s foreign policy stance is becoming ever more decisive in shaping global market perceptions. As the government navigates a volatile geopolitical landscape, its international alliances and standpoint on global conflicts could either bolster or undermine investor confidence. South Africa’s alignment with certain countries, especially those with controversial positions on global issues, might alienate key trading partners or expose the country to potential sanctions, besides the possibility of losing benefits under the African Growth & Opportunity Act. This risk of diplomatic isolation, especially in the context of global power shifts, could compound existing fiscal pressures and thwart efforts to secure foreign direct investment.
The GNU’s ability to prove its commitment to fiscal sustainability is central to maintaining market trust. Governing in the grey will test whether the coalition can forge a pragmatic path forward or fracture under the weight of ideological divisions.
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: It’s forge or fracture for the GNU
The ability to prove a commitment to fiscal sustainability is central to maintaining market trust
