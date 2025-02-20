ON MY MIND
Keep an open mind in the active vs passive investing debate
Analysis shows there is potential for good performance from South African domestic equities managers, but it is advisable to choose carefully
I would hazard a guess that many FM readers believe active investing can deliver alpha, or outperformance, and that a purely passive approach, such as index funds or ETFs, cannot. The active investing can be either through picking stocks yourself or by investing with active fund managers who you believe can outperform a comparative index — after fees, of course.
S&P Dow Jones indices regularly publish analyses of how active fund managers perform vs the indexes in their S&P indices vs active (Spiva) scorecards for various global equity markets, including South Africa. Thus, if we outsource active management to a fund manager, perusing this form guide is a worthwhile exercise to ensure we know the past results for our runners and riders before deciding on our picks...
