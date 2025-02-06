POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zille on the hunt for fresh talent
South Africa’s iron lady of politics is seeking out mayoral candidates with a ‘backbone of steel’ to fix Gauteng’s ailing metros
06 February 2025 - 05:00
No South African political party has had an easy time trying to crack the formula for attracting the best talent to run for office at municipal level.
For the ANC it has been a tumultuous road. In the aftermath of the messy 2011 local election, the party shifted its approach, to attract more community-orientated candidates than those selected solely by its branches. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.