WARWICK LUCAS: Is the run done?
The saying ‘What goes up must come down’ isn’t always true, and there is still room for risk assets to grow
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Last year delivered excellent returns in international and South African equity markets. South African bonds were also superb but most international bonds were only good for selling short!
There is a lot of common market wisdom that goes something like “What goes up must come down”. I’m sorry to say that is the source of frequent and serious harm to portfolios when people sell way too early...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.