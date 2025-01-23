SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: From Washington to the world: 10 trends to watch in 2025
For South Africa, the ability to balance domestic priorities with global realities will be crucial in navigating uncertainty
23 January 2025 - 05:00
As nations recalibrate priorities and power structures shift in 2025, the interaction between domestic agendas and global disruptions will leave a lasting imprint. These 10 trends capture the factors that are expected to influence markets and economies in the year ahead:
1. Donald Trump’s second act..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.