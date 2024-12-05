MICHAEL MYNHARDT: What is Africa waiting for?

China’s ascent over the past three decades has been nothing short of monumental — Beijing’s influence in global business and politics is universally acknowledged.
The upward trajectory of the country is both the symptom and the cause of a nation demanding greater respect and opportunities from a world that has been closed off by the old boys and their more successful colonial projects. But 1.4-billion people hardly need permission to undercut Western dominance in the public discourse: beyond the architectural and engineering successes of Chinese megaprojects lies a relatively homogeneous population sharing a common set of ideals, beliefs and practices. And traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is still practised by hundreds of millions of people in East Asia and beyond.
TCM is often dismissed wholesale as pseudoscientific and as lacking the cause-and-effect mechanics required to understand and treat illnesses and injuries in a considered and replicable manner. And, well, I would agree. Popular opinion does not mean that something is correct — not even if that popular opinion results in 2.6-billion visits to traditional practitioners every year.
But not all the criticism is warranted. Among the various strands of TCM, indigenous plants and herbs have greatly benefited from scrutiny. Most studies will not blow the doors off the established pharmaceutical corpus, built up over centuries, but a greater understanding and appreciation of the use of certain plants is emerging — whether it is the identification of new active ingredients or the mapping of the mechanisms involved in a treatment’s efficacy, indigenous knowledge of plants is being vindicated and applied to modern problems.
So, what is Africa waiting for?
In South Africa, we seem unwilling to harness the value that lies at our feet. Look to the traditional healers and doctors (who deserve far more recognition for the effect they have had on countless lives across South Africa over the past centuries), whose understanding of indigenous medicine is invaluable but all too often overlooked and dismissed.
Hoodia gordonii, Sutherlandia frutescens and Pelargonium sidoides are examples of traditional medicinal products in South Africa that have shown success and have commercial potential.
Hoodia gordonii, a local succulent, has been used by the San people to suppress appetite during long hunting trips, and has gained global attention for its potential as a weight loss supplement. The active compound, P57, was identified and later patented for its ability to reduce hunger. While there have been legal and ethical challenges surrounding its commercialisation, Hoodia remains a notable example of how traditional knowledge can intersect with modern markets.
Sutherlandia frutescens, also known as cancer bush, is known for its use in treating various ailments such as cancer, diabetes and even HIV-related symptoms. Sutherlandia has become one of the most researched and commercially viable medicinal plants in South Africa today. Modern studies have explored its immune-boosting properties, leading to its inclusion in various health supplements.
Pelargonium sidoides, or African geranium, is widely used as a herbal remedy for respiratory infections, including bronchitis and the common cold. It has been commercialised under the brand name Umckaloabo, proving that traditional South African remedies can be integrated into global pharmaceutical markets.
These examples illustrate the potential for South African traditional medicines to have a global impact while supporting local economies and preserving cultural heritage.
Prof Motlalepula Matsabisa, a leader in the field of traditional medicine research in South Africa, has highlighted how the development and commercialisation of traditional medicines can contribute to job creation, poverty alleviation and improved health outcomes. Matsabisa believes research into traditional medicines can support universal health coverage and reduce dependence on expensive pharmaceuticals from Western companies.
Traditional medicine is not just a cultural artefact — it is the means through which many people get treatment in South Africa. Instead of ignoring this reality, the country can increase investment and funding to build traditional medicine manufacturing facilities. In this way, traditional medicine can be made more accessible to larger population groups here and not just the international market.
In addition, such investment and research will lead to the provision of higher-quality products as the remedies benefit from greater regulation and industry oversight.
As in China, the body of knowledge of local plants needs to be preserved and studied; Africa, and South Africa, cannot rely on external validation and global consent for practices that help people. We have the resources and untapped knowledge surrounding us — why not use it?
Mynhardt is CEO and co-founder of MMH & Partners Africa
