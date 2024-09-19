SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: How to build a nation of belonging
South Africa’s future depends on not just fixing its economy but using its diversity as a strength
South Africa’s 30-year democratic milestone, commemorated this year, is a time for both celebration and reflection. Despite significant progress in rebuilding its economy and society, the country still bears the scars of its troubled past — poverty, inequality and unemployment persist as daunting challenges.
As Heritage Month unfolds, there’s an opportunity to view South Africa’s rich diversity not just as a cultural asset but as a catalyst for economic transformation. Heritage is more than just a celebration of identity; it holds the potential to unite fractured communities and ignite equitable economic advancement that benefits all citizens. ..
