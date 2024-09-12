Power Brokers
NATASHA MARRIAN: The fundamental flaw Zondo couldn’t fix alone
The former chief justice, who highlighted the problem of a president who has too much power, is troubled that state capture villains have become MPs
12 September 2024 - 05:01
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo suffered many sleepless nights as the enormity of state capture corruption unfolded before him at his commission of inquiry.
What came to worry him most as he sat there for four years, day in and day out, was how to prevent it from happening again. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.