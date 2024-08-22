SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The urgent need for action against GBV
Gender-based violence comes with significant social and economic costs. Financial empowerment could be a potent weapon in the fight against it
As South Africa marks Women’s Month this August — a time to celebrate the achievements and rights of women — it is crucial to also acknowledge the heavy toll that gender-based violence (GBV) takes on women and the economy. While the nation grapples with the immediate horrors of violence against women and girls, the economic crisis that reverberates through every facet of society remains a story less often told.
As South Africa confronts this scourge, it is increasingly evident that financial empowerment could serve as a potent weapon in the fight against GBV. GBV encompasses a wide range of offences against individuals, including women, children, men and members of the LGBTQ+ community. However, the most prevalent form is violence inflicted by men on women and girls, a reflection of the unequal distribution of power in society. ..
