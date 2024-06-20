SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Political polyphony or multiparty maze?
Analysis shows there’s a tumultuous journey from a dominant party apparatus to a successful multiparty configuration. South Africa could be in for a rough ride
Economic growth and reduced global disparities have been hallmarks of globalisation, spurred by increased productivity, capital investment and the diffusion of innovation. However, the uneven distribution of these gains, widening income gaps and supply chain vulnerabilities highlight its complexities. Compounding these issues are the challenging recovery from the pandemic and the rise in geopolitical risks, which jeopardise the sustained advancement of globalisation as policymakers confront rising populist sentiment.
As elections sweep across half the globe this year, a palpable discontent grips the electorate. From South Korea to Poland and Argentina, incumbent governments have consistently faced voters’ wrath, being unseated in successive electoral contests. Likewise, back home, the elections on May 29 brought a humbling outcome for the ANC, where its National Assembly seats were reduced to 40% from a zenith of 70% in 2004. The party is now a minority in four provincial legi...
