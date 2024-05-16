SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Geopolitical risk — a shadow over the ballot box
South Africa’s elections will take place against the backdrop of international events. While domestic issues will be top of mind, it’s important not to forget the global context
In 2024 a record number of elections are scheduled to take place across countries representing more than half the world’s population. This series of elections will unfold against a global backdrop marked by democratic regression and swirling geopolitical currents.
US think-tank The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace notes that among the myriad elections, some are in nations where autocracy is firmly established and incumbents have a stranglehold over the process, for example Russia. Conversely, there are elections in countries witnessing significant challenges in their democratic journey. The outcomes in these regions could either reinforce this trend, as seen in recent Indian polls, or inject fresh political vigour into constrained systems, as exemplified by the February elections in Pakistan...
