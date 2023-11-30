SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Sputla’s short circuit as Eskom debt spirals
While Eskom runs its emergency diesel reserves into the ground, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is promising bonuses like Oprah on a giveaway show
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s X timeline is dotted with the royal we. “We will brief members of the media,” our own emperor of Eskom tweets. “We are delivering a ministerial statement … to the National Assembly.” “We welcome the return to service of Kusile Unit 1.”
We are offering the workers of Arnot power station a Christmas bonus...
