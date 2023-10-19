BERNARD AGULHAS AND ANÉ CHURCH: The ethics of numbers

In the boxing ring of business, high turnover and ethical behaviour are often perceived as being contradictory causes.
In some cases, doing the right thing can stop someone making a quick buck, but ethical behaviour has become more than just a throwaway line of corporate responsibility; it’s a long-term strategic imperative.
A commitment to ethical behaviour yields long-term financial benefits. Even if someone’s moral compass points in the wrong direction, it still makes business sense to behave ethically.
There are a couple of reasons why this is so.
First, whether we like it or not, people talk. While they might not always have hard evidence, rumours of unethical or borderline business practices can cause real reputational harm. This not only leads to the loss of customers but also the flight of good employees. Worse, it dissuades talented individuals from joining the business.
New evidence confirms that entities with strong ethical values have a distinct advantage in the battle for top talent. Millennial and Gen Z employees, who form a significant portion of the workforce, seek employers whose values align with their own. These values have increasingly started to centre on doing the right thing and taking a more altruistic approach. In the battle for talent, ethical behaviour is a competitive advantage.
This is not a new concept. As far back as 380 BCE, the philosopher Plato, writing in Republic — ostensibly the record of an argument involving Socrates — tried to move his audience to an understanding that a good life stems from doing the right thing rather than performing the right kinds of actions. It seems like a small difference, but it shifts the focus from an act-centred morality to an agent-centred morality.
Second, a strong ethical culture fuels customer loyalty. Bold, courageous and ethical decisions may not generate an immediate return on investment, but the example of Johnson & Johnson’s Tylenol scandal of the 1980s is illuminating.
James Burke, J&J’s CEO at the time, recalled 31-million bottles of Tylenol worldwide after several people who had used adulterated products died from cyanide poisoning. The recall cost the company more than $100m and its market share dropped from 35% to 7%.
Some argued that J&J had gone overboard, but Burke said his priority had to be public safety. He was vindicated within a year, when J&J’s market share recovered almost to its previous level — and it went on to grow even more.
This illustrates that our behaviour, demonstrated by our actions, can either build or break trust. It’s an obvious lesson, but in many companies it’s been learnt the hard way. The lasting impact of a good decision is a much better barometer than the short-term financial gain of a bad decision.
A broader public interest
Not all decisions are black and white, and ethical behaviour is revealed in avoiding wrongdoing as well as in actively pursuing what is good and right. The recent focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles is a golden opportunity for firms to gain a competitive advantage by embracing this trend. More and more customers favour eco-conscious choices, while investor trust is fostered by greater transparency, equality, diversity, proper risk management and good governance.
Naturally, there will be costs involved: we’re not arguing that it’s all quick and easy but that the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term costs.
To bring this back to accounting, it’s encouraging that our education institutions are teaching students that their responsibility goes beyond simply keeping shareholders happy financially. They also have a broader public interest responsibility to act in the interests of a wider group of people by considering the ethical, environmental and social consequences of their actions.
Plato recognised the idea that people’s lives are enriched when everyone tries to do the right thing, which can ultimately change the world for the better.
It’s not always easy, but the conflict between our conscience and the desire to succeed can be transformed into a balanced synergy, guiding businesses towards a future where doing good is profoundly rewarding.
* Agulhas is an adjunct professor in auditing at the University of the Free State and the former audit regulator, and Church is a lecturer in auditing and corporate governance at the University of the Free State
