PATRICK KELLY: Yes, inflation is falling — here’s why

Last week, Stats SA reported that the annual inflation rate in August was 4.8%. What does this actually mean? And is the method being used the most useful way to measure inflation?
The consumer price index (CPI) expresses the average price level of goods and services purchased by households. The inflation rate is calculated as the percentage change of the consumer price index over a 12-month period — most recently, between August 2022 and August 2023. It is typically published as an annual rate because this accounts for seasonal factors and provides a stable picture of inflation trends. A 12-month period is suited to various applications of the CPI, such as escalating contracts.
Stats SA also publishes the monthly percentage change in the CPI, which provides a short-term view of aggregate price changes.
“No, Inflation Isn’t Falling — Here’s Why” (On My Mind, September 7-13) proposes an alternative way of calculating inflation: to use the monthly change and annualise it. The authors’ concern is that, because the annual change incorporates data from 12 months ago, it masks the most current factors influencing aggregate price levels.
They conclude that despite the annual rate declining from 5.4% in June to 4.7% in July, inflation did not actually fall, as the monthly rate increased from 0.3% to 0.9% in these months.
They argue that their annualised rate is “another measure of the rate of inflation”.
While academics and analysts are entitled to use the CPI in ways that best suit their purposes, presenting an annualised monthly change gives the impression that the two approaches are of equal use and value. This falls short of international good practice.
The annual percentage change is the standard way of reporting inflation, but countries also report changes over three and six months and year to date. We could find none reporting inflation as an annualised monthly rate.
There is good reason for not doing so: not all CPI product groups are surveyed every month. For example, municipal tariffs change only once a year and are therefore surveyed once a year. This change was a major factor behind the large monthly change in July.
The CPI is used for various purposes and Stats SA computes a range of analytical indices to address as many of these as possible
If a monthly change that includes an annual price adjustment is annualised, it implies that this will continue for the next 11 months, which is not true. The annual change in the CPI properly incorporates these surveys, whereas they distort analysis of the monthly change.
In addition, the monthly rate may be driven by large price changes in specific products. Take fuel: in August, prices were up 2.2% on July, but they’d decreased by 0.7% in the month before. Over 12 months, fuel prices declined by 11.7%. In this case, annualisation assumes a 12-month downward trend in June but a 12-month upward trend in July. As a result, the monthly annualised rate is highly volatile.
This makes it difficult to distil a trend in the inflation trajectory. In the past three months, the annualised rate jumped from 2.2% up to 11.5% and then back down to 3.3%. The January 2023 figure was -1.1%. This volatility would significantly complicate the application of the CPI in decisions to set interest rates, or in contract escalations.
Accounting for ‘base effects’
One argument for focusing on the monthly rate is to exclude the influence of “base effects” — a term sometimes used by commentators to explain changes in the annual inflation rate. One way of understanding the annual rate of inflation is as the sum of the 12 monthly changes. Each month, the most recent monthly change is added and the earliest one falls out of the calculation. The change in the annual rate of inflation is therefore due to the difference in the earliest monthly change and the most recent one — referred to as base effects. When inflation is slowing, the most recent monthly changes are generally lower than the earlier ones. This results in a declining annual inflation rate.
The CPI is used for various purposes and Stats SA computes a range of analytical indices to address as many of these as possible. So while the annual percentage change is the official inflation rate, other nuanced alternatives in the form of different analytical indices are provided to understand the price dynamics in the economy. It is important to understand the calculations underlying the rate of change to ensure its accurate use.
Kelly is chief director of price statistics at Stats SA
PATRICK KELLY: Yes, inflation is falling — here’s why
How you measure inflation matters. An annualised monthly view fails to take into account one-off yearly price changes as well as volatility in particular price categories
