ADRIAAN PASK: The US conundrum

The New York City skyline. Picture: 123RF/ULTIMAGAINA
The world’s largest economy, the US, is showing tremendous resilience despite the fastest interest rate cycle in four decades.
In just over a year, the US Federal Reserve has hiked rates from a low of 0.25% to a high of 5.5%.
During higher interest rate cycles, you would expect an economy to come under pressure due to constrained demand. You would expect a decline in wages and an uptick in unemployment, not to mention pressure on corporate earnings and poor stock market returns.
Yet the US economy is still growing at about 2% a year, largely in line with its long-term average rate. And the S&P 500 has gained almost 20% so far this year. Amazingly, unemployment is close to a 70-year low at 3.5%.
While most would consider this good news, investors should be cautious. The anomaly — higher interest rates coinciding with resilient economic signs — means rising rates still need to take hold or the tightening cycle is not working.
Either scenario is less than ideal. If the interest rate mechanism is defunct, we have a serious problem. Interest rates are the primary way to manage imbalances in the economy. They protect the economy from hyperinflation, deflation and currency crises, among other challenges.
The first few rate hikes of 2022 started to affect the US economy in the past quarter, evidenced by lower inflation
I believe, however, that the mechanism is working, and investors should still expect strain on the US economy. Typically, interest rates take 12 to 18 months to fully filter through to the broader economy. So, the first few rate hikes of 2022 started to affect the US economy only in the past quarter, evidenced by lower inflation. In other words, the subsequent hikes should still make themselves felt in the next few months.
The increase in US bankruptcies is a telling indicator. In the first half of the year, they reached their highest level since 2010, and even worse numbers can be expected in the next six months. This is a material development, as higher bankruptcies will increase unemployment, lower wage growth and reduce consumer spending, which constitutes more than two-thirds of US GDP.
As far as the stock market is concerned, an upbeat view on the US economy is probably premised on three factors:
An overly dovish view on the impact of interest rates on the economy. Markets seem to think the US will either avoid a recession or have a muted soft landing;
A view that the Fed will cut interest rates if there is a significant uptick in unemployment. While this is plausible, it is unlikely if inflation remains high, which is a material risk to the more positive view; and
The artificial intelligence (AI) hype has prompted a rerating in stocks close to the AI space. The S&P 500’s top 10 companies constitute 32% of index’s market cap, which is not only a dangerous level of concentration but alarming, since they constitute only 21% of S&P 500 earnings.
While this has all been seen before, markets continue to think this time will be different. Markets are cyclical, just like cycles in interest rates and inflation, economic growth, business, earnings and valuations.
It’s important for investors to strategically consider these cycles. At the top of any cycle there is inherent overoptimism. We see evidence of this in the data mentioned above.
The lesson? Overoptimism can bite. A simple example is the movement in Microsoft’s share price in the early 2000s. It peaked at roughly $58 in 1999 on the back of internet and software hype, which was not completely unfounded. Then the tech bubble burst, pushing the share price below $22 two years later. The stock traded at $58 again only in 2016.
Even if the economy remains resilient or specific sectors continue to grow, overpaying on the back of hype can be a dangerous game. Again, we see evidence of this in the tech sector today.
Investors should be aware of the dangers of overoptimism. That applies to US earnings prospects, equity valuations and economic growth prospects.
ADRIAAN PASK: The US conundrum
The world’s largest economy has been weirdly resilient in the face of relentless interest rate rises, so be cautious of the market frenzy
As far as the stock market is concerned, an upbeat view on the US economy is probably premised on three factors:
* Pask is chief investment officer at PSG Wealth
