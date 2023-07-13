ADRIAAN PASK: There’s more than one way to slay the inflation beast
Better, swifter economic policies, such as bringing in new power producers or cutting the fuel levy, could materially help
13 July 2023 - 05:00 Adriaan Pask
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Monetary policy, or more specifically the way central banks and policymakers manage interest rates, is the default mechanism for combating inflation.
However, the drivers of supply-side inflation (energy costs, for example) and demand-side inflation (cyclically higher prices due to strong demand) are fundamentally different. It raises the question, are interest rate hikes the right way to go?
This is a particularly relevant question for South Africa, where higher interest rates are placing additional strain on an economy that is already stuttering.
South Africa’s unemployment and poverty statistics make for notoriously painful reading, yet interest rates are being increased to reduce prices. It is important to remember that monetary policy theory suggests that higher prices are reduced by muting what is assumed to be cyclically higher demand, but in South Africa we don’t have too much demand. Rather, we have too little, to the point that the economy is under significant pressure.
In fact, consumer confidence is back to the deep lows experienced during the pandemic, yet interest rates are at their highest levels in 14 years.
Much of what South Africans are experiencing in the form of higher prices are related to supply-side issues. The inflationary effects caused by a lack of a steady and stable supply of energy globally has been exacerbated locally by the impact of electricity shortages and load-shedding. Businesses are increasing prices to offset the additional costs they have to incur, in the form of diesel for generators, for example — a cost already running into the billions. In addition, a weaker currency has resulted in more expensive imports.
With economic growth under pressure, sales volumes are suffering, so businesses are in no position to take on additional margin pressure and pass these costs on to consumers, who are already feeling the brunt of increased costs. In such an environment, hitting the economy with higher interest rates is hardly going to do much to reduce the prevailing inflation drivers.
Even though there are other legitimate reasons for increasing interest rates beyond just fighting inflation, it does seem that the interest rate mechanism is a rather blunt tool. If there were additional policies and protocols in place to ensure that we manage supply-side issues more effectively, perhaps inflation would not be a problem right now.
If these additional policies and protocols are possible, it also implies that interest rates could potentially remain at lower levels. This in turn promotes economic growth, the only sustainable way to increase productivity, lift output, create jobs and reduce poverty.
Not only is such an approach more supportive to consumer confidence and growth, but it is also positive from a business and investor confidence perspective. Countries that manage supply-side costs effectively are more productive, and more competitive on the international stage.
Second-round benefits then also pass through in the form of a stronger currency, which reduces input cost, and so the virtuous cycle continues.
Another useful approach could be improved fiscal discipline. The cost of funding is increasing as the perceived risk of lending in South Africa has increased. By improving fiscal discipline, lending cost decreases, effectively reducing input costs.
A good example of monetary policymakers being willing to tolerate higher inflation while supply-side challenges subsided was when the UK experienced higher inflation and strained growth for periods between 2007 and 2012. Over this period, inflation surged twice from 2% to 5%, which is high by developed-market standards. Yet the Bank of England either cut interest rates or kept them stable to support economic stimulus.
In fairness, we have seen some new developments that are helpful to reduce supply-side inflation. Some of the cumbersome application process steps imposed on independent power producers have been streamlined, which has sped up new projects. These polices will support our efforts to have stable and sufficient energy supply, and ultimately reduce inflation more structurally and sustainably.
The challenge with such projects, however, remains the significant delay in bringing new supply online. So measures that focus on the immediate environment can also play an important role.
The temporary reduction of the general fuel levy by R1.50 a litre, between April and May last year, is another example. These policies help drive prices lower, while supporting economic growth, not constraining it.
In the end we need a robust combination of practical monetary policy and strict fiscal discipline supported by business-friendly regulations. And all of this needs to focus on not only prevailing inflation, but the long-term factors behind higher prices.
* Pask is chief investment officer at PSG Wealth
