Opinion / On My Mind

GRAHAM BARR & BRIAN KANTOR: Why rate hikes are the wrong weapon

The Reserve Bank is misdiagnosing our inflation problem and the therapy it’s using — interest rates — is doing more harm than good

29 June 2023 - 05:00 GRAHAM BARR and BRIAN KANTOR

The Reserve Bank persists in arguing that its interest hike will benefit the South African economy, and hence society in general, because it will bring down the rate of inflation.

The Bank accepts that the hike will have the undesirable short-term effect of limiting growth but maintains that in the longer term it is “worth it” because of the positive economic impact of lower rates of inflation and, it stresses, lower expected rates of inflation...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.