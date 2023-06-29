JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
The Reserve Bank persists in arguing that its interest hike will benefit the South African economy, and hence society in general, because it will bring down the rate of inflation.
The Bank accepts that the hike will have the undesirable short-term effect of limiting growth but maintains that in the longer term it is “worth it” because of the positive economic impact of lower rates of inflation and, it stresses, lower expected rates of inflation...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRAHAM BARR & BRIAN KANTOR: Why rate hikes are the wrong weapon
The Reserve Bank is misdiagnosing our inflation problem and the therapy it’s using — interest rates — is doing more harm than good
The Reserve Bank persists in arguing that its interest hike will benefit the South African economy, and hence society in general, because it will bring down the rate of inflation.
The Bank accepts that the hike will have the undesirable short-term effect of limiting growth but maintains that in the longer term it is “worth it” because of the positive economic impact of lower rates of inflation and, it stresses, lower expected rates of inflation...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.