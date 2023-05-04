ADRIAAN PASK: Investing as US enters the twilight zone

As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
There are concerning signs that the US economy is cooling. The impact of this on investors will be profound, especially since the US was virtually the sole area of meaningful market growth over the past decade. Where to if the US is on the brink of a recession?
US equity markets have outperformed the rest of the Morgan Stanley Capital International index since 2009, and have tallied up a 277% outperformance spread over that period. It is the longest and largest US outperformance cycle in more than 50 years.
However, a slowdown in consumer spending and manufacturing activity, an inverted yield curve, and forward-looking indicators that signal large-scale bankruptcies are just a few of the signs that point to the sun setting on US growth.
The yield curve inversion shows short rates at 4.9% and 10-year rates at 3.5%. The message the yield curve is broadcasting is tougher monetary policy combined with a weaker medium-term growth outlook, and it does not bode well.
The time has come to move beyond what has worked in the past 10 years; we need to start approaching the new environment differently
Add to this lofty analyst earnings expectations, and consequently valuations, and we start to see the time has come to move beyond what has worked in the past 10 years; we need to start approaching the new environment differently.
Consensus analyst forecasts remain stubbornly high despite the surge in interest rates and evidence that earnings momentum is receding. The “invest US, ignore the rest” approach that worked in the previous decade will not work over the next one. As they say, trees don’t grow to the sky.
But here’s the catch: US markets fill the global investment landscape with irony. US recession fears? Conventional wisdom states that you should opt for safe-haven assets such as US treasuries and developed market stocks — US mega caps, anyone?
Also, invest in gold and the US dollar. Avoid emerging markets and commodities, which depend on US economic growth as performance drivers, they say. This further inflates the already ambitious valuations of some of these asset classes.
But why not think beyond the recession? After all, recessions and bear market declines come and go far more frequently than anyone would like to remember. In fact, history shows investors should expect a bear market more frequently than every four years. Over a 50-year investment horizon you would historically have experienced no fewer than 14. Dare I say that recessions and bear markets are perhaps normal?
So, what really matters? What are the more fundamental trends when you look through the multiple recessions you are likely to face over decades of investing?
Things that come to mind are the structural underinvestment in commodity output, and the realities of a huge US debt burden that is hovering at a 129% debt-to-GDP ratio, at higher interest rate levels — even as the pressure builds on the GDP side of that equation.
Underinvestment in the commodity sector doesn’t turn around overnight. Bringing new capacity on board takes years. The US debt burden will also not unwind soon; it will take years of fiscal control and discipline.
Is the best approach really to avoid commodity- producing emerging markets when there are global growth scares, even when many of these assets are eye-wateringly cheap?
So, is the best approach really to avoid commodity-producing emerging markets when there are global growth scares, even when many of these assets are eye-wateringly cheap and through-the-cycle supply looks constrained?
If US markets don’t deliver, who will? Where is global investor capital going to find a new home? My guess: emerging markets. What is the likely impact on the dollar? It’s unlikely to be positive, especially if you consider that we are probably near an interest rate peak. Any softening in rates will put pressure on the US currency.
To cut a long story short, what investors seem to be favouring and shunning during this twilight period is diametrically opposed to future risks and opportunities.
Remember, too, that in the context of a long-term investment horizon this twilight period is a brief moment. Investing for the long term not only offers a far better probability of being successful, it is also likely to have a more meaningful impact on wealth-building.
Inflection points can be fantastic opportunities if investors can navigate them successfully, and that requires disciplined thinking and investing.
Pask is CIO at PSG Wealth
ADRIAAN PASK: Investing as US enters the twilight zone
The irony of a US slowdown is that portfolio managers may rush to so-called safe haven assets — such as the dollar. They can do better
