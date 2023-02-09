FRANCOIS GOUWS: Holding the Reserve Bank’s line

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
What happens when a shortage of an effective medication happens because people who the medicine isn’t intended for are drying its stocks? We explain here
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
International and local investors have been justifiably unsettled by recent comments about possible mandate changes for the South African Reserve Bank.
Challenges to the Bank’s independence, and calls to nationalise the institution, aren’t new. Its constitutional mandate was last challenged in 2017 by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the courts did not uphold that challenge. Recent comments, however, are causing fresh concern.
The Bank has been one of the few institutions in SA that can be regarded as being highly reputable. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has previously been named the world’s central banking governor of the year. And both the president and the finance minister have reassuringly indicated that the independence of the Bank is not under threat. After all, central bank independence is often viewed as necessary to prevent political meddling.
While meddling is normally motivated by short-term gains, such actions typically have serious long-term consequences, including raising question marks about the attractiveness of a country as an investment destination
While meddling is normally motivated by short-term gains, such actions typically have serious and undesirable long-term consequences, including raising question marks about the attractiveness of a country as an investment destination. Both the president and the finance minister therefore seem to appreciate that trust and confidence are essential for the Bank to do its work effectively.
Still, it’s worth interrogating the two issues raised by the Bank’s detractors — namely nationalisation of the central bank and changes to its mandate to better meet the needs of the economy, including a focus on job creation.
First, it has already been pointed out the Bank is governed by the constitution, and that ownership changes won’t affect its approach to monetary policy. Most economic commentators agree that a tiny number of shareholders will unreasonably benefit from nationalisation at the cost of ordinary taxpayers and that’s why this should not be pursued.
On the second point: SA unemployment is widely understood to be a complex and structural issue, and the governor himself agrees with this view. Given the structural unemployment underpin, monetary policy lacks the supporting policy tools to effectively deal with unemployment.
Unfortunately, the official reassurances about the Bank’s independence, from the president and the finance minister, have done little to calm nerves, because comments about mandate changes are alarming to international as well as local investors — not least because these are surfacing primarily via unsupported comments in the public domain. A central bank’s credibility is hard won over time through its actions. To effectively govern monetary policy, the bank’s consistency, willingness to follow through on stated policy intentions, and a track record of achieving targeted outcomes, are key.
There are multiple ways to undermine central bank credibility while paying lip service to independence
There are multiple ways to undermine central bank credibility while paying lip service to independence. Certainly, holding the Bank accountable, via changes to its mandate, for an issue like unemployment over which it has little control, is one such way. Accountability is not an issue which the Bank can sidestep while still maintaining credibility. And that is why the public comments being bandied about, without in-depth motivation and rigorous research, are such a source of concern.
Globally, the tide has swung overwhelmingly in favour of central bank independence. There are roughly 200 central banks across the globe. Former Bank of England (BOE) chief economist Andy Haldane estimated in 2020 that the number of central banks with operational independence for policy setting had risen to between 80% and 90%.
The world has recognised, and several empirical studies have shown, that independent central banks provide better inflationary outcomes without compromising economic growth. It’s worth remembering that central banking is less about ideology and more about what is economically feasible over the longer term. In the past, even Russian President Vladimir Putin supported his central bank’s independence in light of challenges from the siloviki (local hardmen). But arguably independence by itself is not enough.
The stabilising role of a strong, respected, effective and therefore credible central bank on a country should not be ignored either. Recently, the then UK prime minister and her chancellor launched into a mini budget unsupported by the important rigour any policy process demands. Prior to the budget a number of members in their party actively questioned the institutions that support them, including the BOE. The international markets didn’t take kindly to this approach with reaction being swift, painful and ultimately detrimental to ordinary taxpayers. After this political calamity, the BOE had to save the day by dealing with the economic fallout. The experience clearly illustrates why a credible central bank is relevant.
It would be extremely unwise to undermine the credibility of the South African Reserve Bank with a questionable mandate change. Ordinary South Africans need the Bank’s steady hand now more than ever — especially given the perilous state of the South African economy.
* Gouws is CEO of JSE-listed PSG Konsult. He writes in his personal capacity
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FRANCOIS GOUWS: Holding the Reserve Bank’s line
A central bank’s credibility can’t be divorced from its mandate - which is why calls for changes have unnerved investors
International and local investors have been justifiably unsettled by recent comments about possible mandate changes for the South African Reserve Bank.
Challenges to the Bank’s independence, and calls to nationalise the institution, aren’t new. Its constitutional mandate was last challenged in 2017 by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and the courts did not uphold that challenge. Recent comments, however, are causing fresh concern.
The Bank has been one of the few institutions in SA that can be regarded as being highly reputable. Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has previously been named the world’s central banking governor of the year. And both the president and the finance minister have reassuringly indicated that the independence of the Bank is not under threat. After all, central bank independence is often viewed as necessary to prevent political meddling.
While meddling is normally motivated by short-term gains, such actions typically have serious and undesirable long-term consequences, including raising question marks about the attractiveness of a country as an investment destination. Both the president and the finance minister therefore seem to appreciate that trust and confidence are essential for the Bank to do its work effectively.
Still, it’s worth interrogating the two issues raised by the Bank’s detractors — namely nationalisation of the central bank and changes to its mandate to better meet the needs of the economy, including a focus on job creation.
First, it has already been pointed out the Bank is governed by the constitution, and that ownership changes won’t affect its approach to monetary policy. Most economic commentators agree that a tiny number of shareholders will unreasonably benefit from nationalisation at the cost of ordinary taxpayers and that’s why this should not be pursued.
On the second point: SA unemployment is widely understood to be a complex and structural issue, and the governor himself agrees with this view. Given the structural unemployment underpin, monetary policy lacks the supporting policy tools to effectively deal with unemployment.
Unfortunately, the official reassurances about the Bank’s independence, from the president and the finance minister, have done little to calm nerves, because comments about mandate changes are alarming to international as well as local investors — not least because these are surfacing primarily via unsupported comments in the public domain. A central bank’s credibility is hard won over time through its actions. To effectively govern monetary policy, the bank’s consistency, willingness to follow through on stated policy intentions, and a track record of achieving targeted outcomes, are key.
There are multiple ways to undermine central bank credibility while paying lip service to independence. Certainly, holding the Bank accountable, via changes to its mandate, for an issue like unemployment over which it has little control, is one such way. Accountability is not an issue which the Bank can sidestep while still maintaining credibility. And that is why the public comments being bandied about, without in-depth motivation and rigorous research, are such a source of concern.
Globally, the tide has swung overwhelmingly in favour of central bank independence. There are roughly 200 central banks across the globe. Former Bank of England (BOE) chief economist Andy Haldane estimated in 2020 that the number of central banks with operational independence for policy setting had risen to between 80% and 90%.
The world has recognised, and several empirical studies have shown, that independent central banks provide better inflationary outcomes without compromising economic growth. It’s worth remembering that central banking is less about ideology and more about what is economically feasible over the longer term. In the past, even Russian President Vladimir Putin supported his central bank’s independence in light of challenges from the siloviki (local hardmen). But arguably independence by itself is not enough.
The stabilising role of a strong, respected, effective and therefore credible central bank on a country should not be ignored either. Recently, the then UK prime minister and her chancellor launched into a mini budget unsupported by the important rigour any policy process demands. Prior to the budget a number of members in their party actively questioned the institutions that support them, including the BOE. The international markets didn’t take kindly to this approach with reaction being swift, painful and ultimately detrimental to ordinary taxpayers. After this political calamity, the BOE had to save the day by dealing with the economic fallout. The experience clearly illustrates why a credible central bank is relevant.
It would be extremely unwise to undermine the credibility of the South African Reserve Bank with a questionable mandate change. Ordinary South Africans need the Bank’s steady hand now more than ever — especially given the perilous state of the South African economy.
* Gouws is CEO of JSE-listed PSG Konsult. He writes in his personal capacity
ALSO READ:
Davos 2023: Kganyago says Reserve Bank lacks the tools to create jobs
MAMOKETE LIJANE: SA cannot blame global factors for its economic woes
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Beware lazy complacency about solving SA’s crises
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.