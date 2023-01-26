SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: ANC must break the cycle of broken resolutions

Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
Hard on the heels of the Covid pandemic, 2022 was another bitter year South Africans were eager to see the end of.
Lingering health and financial aftershocks from the pandemic, murky politics, extreme weather-related disasters and uncomfortably high inflation tarnished hopes of better economic times. Still, the new year brings with it an opportunity for a reset from the political and socioeconomic struggles we have recently endured.
January is typically a month in which many of us declare bold New Year’s resolutions, as did the ANC when it sketched out its vision of a better future as part of its 111th birthday celebrations. But just as our personal resolutions often fall by the wayside, so too can the promises of revolutionary change fizzle away.
The ANC regurgitated many familiar pledges such as avoiding load-shedding, putting a stop to crime and corruption, alleviating poverty and accelerating job creation. But it once again neglected to detail the small steps that can effect real change.
Yet just a few widely supported and clearly defined short-term actions can make a meaningful difference.
For example, South Africa’s infrastructure is not inappropriate for our level of economic development; it’s just that in energy and logistics, in particular, infrastructure inadequacies have kept a lid on economic growth.
In our view, the ANC’s resolutions should prioritise the effective management of such resources.
Skills audits for SOEs
Speeding up the use of renewable energy sources could, as an example, ease the country’s deepening electricity crisis. What’s more, a skills audit with clear performance metrics to track progress and hold management to account would vastly improve the performance of our state-owned entities.
The government’s broader service delivery failures once again came to light in April last year, when severe flooding wreaked widespread damage in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. It was the poor living in informal settlements who bore the brunt of clearly changing weather patterns, given the lack of basic amenities and infrastructure.
The government’s resolution to root out corruption starts with political will from the top
Bad financial oversight and poor managerial skills are largely to blame for failing municipalities; the creative use of shared services and private sector expertise is an obvious fix. To this end, the government’s district development model aims to turn service delivery challenges into local development opportunities which encourage wider community involvement.
Then, the government’s resolution to root out corruption requires reinstating the legitimacy of anticorruption institutions. This starts with political will from the top.
Strengthening co-operation across the criminal justice system and addressing capacity constraints are steps towards arresting the high rate of violent and organised crime. Clear communication around the consequences of wrongdoing can further instil a culture of accountability.
As for unemployment, South Africa has battled this scourge for the better part of two decades now. The government’s fourth resolution should therefore focus on better economic conditions to promote jobs growth in the private sector.
Less red tape, more jobs
The inflexibility of our wage determination process and dismissal protection need to be reviewed to improve both labour intensity and productivity. Cutting unnecessary red tape and government investment in vocational training to strengthen the country’s skills base would also encourage small business activity.
South Africa’s exceptionally high jobless rate has also been attributed to an inability to overhaul the education system. While efforts in this regard may take decades to yield noticeable results, in the short run the government can commit to teacher development and reinstate external controls, which have previously been undermined by teachers’ unions. Lowering immigration bureaucracy to allow foreign trained professionals would be a viable interim solution.
It’s not as if we’re alone in dealing with difficult issues. Leaders around the world find themselves battling a polycrisis: the socioeconomic repercussions of the pandemic, extreme climate change and the rising cost of living. South Africa needs to build its resilience to withstand disruptions that could derail our progress on achieving sustainable and inclusive growth. It means we need our resolutions to be clearly defined, investable and measurable — and to have the backing of a wide range of interest groups.
While this country has a lot to be proud of, in the way of a well-functioning financial services sector, a world-class stock market, a free and fair press and a largely competitive private sector, we should continue pursuing economic and political improvements that will spread and grow wealth.
This requires incremental but sustained change to revamp our health and education systems, improve service delivery, control crime and corruption and grow new entrepreneurs to fuel a jobs recovery.
* Packirisamy is an economist at Momentum Investments
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: ANC must break the cycle of broken resolutions
New Year’s resolutions are often destined to fail, none more so than when they come from politicians. But a few relatively simple fixes could do wonders for South Africa’s economic growth
