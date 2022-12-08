SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: World economy braces for aftershocks

Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The threat doesn’t end after an earthquake is over.
In seismology, an earthquake large enough to wreak devastation will probably trigger several aftershocks that can cause damage in their own right. Just like a high magnitude earthquake, Covid battered the world economy, claiming 6.6-million lives — but the harm didn’t stop there.
Widespread national lockdowns, meant to slow the spread of the virus, also affected countries which dominate manufacturing, resulting in disrupted global supply chains. Long supplier delivery times, inventory shortages for firms and ultimately higher costs for consumers laid bare precariously high geographic dependence.
But just as global supply chains began to untangle, the unprecedented wave of sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine created a whole new series of pressures on the supply of critical raw materials.
Today, we’re dealing with the fallout of all of this.
The aftershocks of the pandemic and war tremors continue to reverberate. And it hasn’t helped that China’s Covid restrictions remain in place as authorities maintain their approach of attempting to keep cases as close to zero as possible. These draconian restrictions look extreme compared with those of other countries, and are the main reason China is set to produce its weakest GDP growth rate in nearly four decades.
Nor has there been much of a breakthrough in the Russian-Ukrainian war, which created shock waves in global energy markets.
This war has hit poorer countries still recovering from the pandemic particularly hard. Since March, they’ve had to bear the brunt of volatile oil prices, supply shortages and security issues. It has shoved many of them to the fiscal brink.
Higher energy and food prices, thanks to squeezed supply chains and soaring costs, have pushed up inflation and derailed growth expectations. Not for nothing have there been cost-of-living protests cascading throughout the world this year.
Analysts who argued that the rise in prices was only ‘temporary’ have now joined the rest in expecting a slower retreat in inflation numbers
Global growth prospects dim
So what impact does all of this have on global GDP growth?
The reality is, these prospects have dulled considerably. At the start of the year, the Bloomberg median consensus was that developed markets would grow at 2.4% in 2023. This has since been pegged back to 0.5%.
Emerging markets have also taken a knock. Initial hopes of 4.8% growth next year have been dialled back to 4.1%.
It all seems precarious, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting that growth in more than a third of economies worldwide will contract either this or next year. This means that even a small shock could knock the global economy off course, according to the World Bank.
Europe is particularly fragile. Besides the energy shortage and tighter financial conditions, there is now a rising threat to the notion of broader co-operation on that continent.
In the US, at least, there is now hope that the country can ward off a sharp and protracted recession, despite a series of interest rate hikes this year.
Labour dynamics remain strong in that country, as do household wealth and savings levels. Thankfully, US banks have an ample capital cushion too, which means that while the housing market shows signs of distress, this won’t be anything as bad as the plunge during the 2008 financial crisis.
So what of inflation — the big bogeyman of 2022?
While there is consensus that global inflation has either peaked or is close to it, analysts who argued that the rise in prices was only “temporary” have now joined the rest in expecting a slower retreat in inflation numbers.
Still, while nearing the peak in global inflation may be enough for central banks to become less hawkish, this doesn’t mean we should expect an imminent return to lower interest rates.
It may take some clearer signals of slowing underlying inflation — or falling job numbers — before central banks around the world begin to slash interest rates to stimulate their economies.
No rosy picture on the home front
So this is the global backdrop: shaky growth, a slow grind lower in inflation, and a more fragmented world. And things aren’t looking much rosier here at home either.
The Reuters consensus expects growth in South Africa to moderate from 1.8% this year to 1.2% next year. Lower growth in many of the country’s main trading partners will reduce export demand, which means any real prospects for growth will rest on private demand and investment.
Local demand isn’t likely to shoot out the lights either. Hikes in salaries and social grants haven’t kept up with the most recent surge of inflation, while any hopes of seriously reversing our unemployment numbers have dimmed, given the expected downgrades to GDP growth.
None of which is especially good news for the business sector.
But, just as earthquake-resistant structures can be designed to withstand damage, the IMF argues there are steps countries can take to mitigate this pressure.
Many of these aren’t rocket science: ensuring policy credibility, strengthening supply chains, protecting vulnerable citizens and implementing reforms that boost jobs are just a few obvious examples.
But it still takes actually doing this. If South Africa can achieve this, we can ward off looming seismic disasters by deepening our macroeconomic resilience.
* Packirisamy is an economist at Momentum Investments
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: World economy braces for aftershocks
Experts say SA is likely to grow by 1.2% in 2023, underperforming the rest of the globe — but eruptions could derail things
